PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Cat lives at Critteraid animal sanctuary in Summerland

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series showing animals at Critteraid, Summerland’s animal sanctuary.

Hello! My name is Kahlua. I am about six months old.

My aunties all say I am best chatty baby ever. I just don’t like dinner late.

READ ALSO: Friendly South Okanagan felines looking for forever homes

READ ALSO: Concert to benefit Critteraid

I am a mama of six kittens and I’m trying to get back to my healthy weight.

I do require a lot of snuggle time. If you have older kids and no pets I am the girl for you.

Please call my aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rare car on display at Summerland winery

Just Posted

A rainy July is normal for the Okanagan

Rainy days in July haven’t been seen since before 2014

Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games to be biggest in history: president

More than 4,100 people have signed up to compete in various games, sports

Lake Country orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

Witzke Orchards look to bounce back after poor weather destroys crops

Trial date set for Kelowna dark web trafficking couple

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson face eight separate charges

Time is short for baby Okanagan deer, Gilbert: Dr. Oz

West Kelowna’s Dr. Oz needs the public’s help finding sanctuary for injured deer

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Former home of alleged South Okanagan shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for B.C.’s central Interior

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Salmon Arm to stay the course on plastic bag ban

City’s mayor sees good news in BC Court of Appeal decision against Victoria bylaw

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Most Read