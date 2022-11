Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Staff at Mosaic Books got into the spooky spirit for Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) A busy bee staff member at Blenz downtown for Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Staff at Earl’s feeling festive for Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Staff at Lost Together for Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Capital News hit Kelowna’s downtown on Monday (Oct. 31) to snap pictures of all the amazing Halloween costumes.

Wearing something super scary? Put a lot of hard work into making your costume?

We want to see it!

Share your photos with Brittany by emailing them to brittany.webster@blackpress.ca and she’ll be sharing them to the web.

Happy Halloween!

