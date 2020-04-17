PHOTOS: A look at Revelstoke during the pandemic

Photos from local photography enthusiast Noeline Mostert, recording these unprecedented events.
From decorations in windows to signs asking for hand sanitizing and social distancing, Revelstoke looks different since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 15.
