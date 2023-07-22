PHOTOS: Cornhole tournament takes over Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing

The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna is hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Red Bird Brewing was a busy place, filled with competition on Saturday, July 22.

The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird, giving the winning team a chance to win $600.

Up to eight games were going on at the same time as many teams registered and competed for their chance at the cash prizes.

The winners of the tournament will be championed later in the day.

