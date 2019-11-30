PHOTOS: Dragonfly Pond Family Society hosts inclusive fashion show in Penticton

The Sparkle Dance Academy’s Dance-Abilities group opened the Dragonfly Pond Family Society’s Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show. From left to right, members Talin Tfenkjian, Meghan Graham, Jade Klaus, and Shyanne Doble. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Cash and Sadie Baker were the first on the runway, in matching red outfits. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Austin Morris strikes a pose on the runway of the Uniquely Fashionable show by the Dragonfly Pond Family Society on Thursday night. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Reid and Leah Snider both made their way down the runway in style on Thursday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Alyssa and Austin Medernach modeled their chosen clothes with confidence on Thursday night. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Paige and Logan Frost dressed their best for the Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show Thursday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Savanna Morris makes her way down the runway. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Rowan Kelly makes his way down the runway Thursday night. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Jacob Hutchison takes a bow at the end of the runway. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Ravneet Aujla gives the crowd a wave at the Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show on Thursday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Shayla Stickney took her turn down the runway with style. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
John Higgins shows his appreciation for the crowd on Thursday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Meghan Graham and Bryce Johnston pose for a photo at the end of the runway at the Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show on Thursday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Dragonfly Pond Family Society put on a special fashion show Thursday night.

The Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show, a celebration of inclusion, featured the members of the society as they strutted their stuff down the runway at the Lakeside Resort.

The models for the show selected their own outfits at The Hudson’s Bay in Penticton, with the store closed and available just for them.

More details to follow.

