PHOTOS: Food insecurity in Kelowna a rising concern this holiday season says food bank

The Central Okanagan Food Bank launched its Christmas hamper program on Wednesday, Dec. 7. (Paula Tran/Kelowna Capital News)

Concerns over food security in the Central Okanagan grow as more families and individuals register for holiday food hampers this year.

These concerns come as the Central Okanagan Food Bank launched its Christmas hamper program today (Dec. 8) for single-person households, couples and families registered for food assistance with the food bank.

Approximately 2,100 Christmas hampers will be distributed this year, a 27 per cent increase compared to the same time last year. The Central Okanagan Food Bank has also seen a 30 per cent increase in registrations this year, according to chief executive officer Trevor Moss.

“Inflation, rising food costs and rising rental costs are some of the reasons why we’re seeing this increase in registrations,” said Moss.

When asked if the highway closures have impacted food bank operations, Moss said yes. The food bank has partnered with grocery stores and community partners to make sure staff can distribute essentials such as bread, milk and eggs.

“There are a few things that we provided last year but aren’t able to provide this year, such as turkeys,” said Moss. “The highway closures have definitely impacted our operations.”

Despite the highway closures, the food bank was able to provide food to families and individuals. Food insecurity impacts everyone, said Moss and urges everyone to exercise compassion and kindness. He also urges people to help out as much as possible.

“Anyone can be food insecure. People need to be aware that food insecurity impacts everyone in their community. People can help by donating food or money to the food bank, or by volunteering their time here,” said Moss.

For more information about how you can help the Central Okanagan Food Bank, visit the organization’s website.

