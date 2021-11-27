PHOTOS: Kelowna dogs and owners brave the rain for annual Santa Paws fundraising walk

Dogs and their owners rendezvoused at the Kelowna Christian School soccer field at approximately 11 a.m., before walking to Pioneer Town for the Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Five St. Nicks and one Grinch were in attendance for the Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Five St. Nicks and one Grinch were in attendance for the Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Kelowna’s Dogzies founder and owner Wayne Dorman was one of five St. Nicks for the organization’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A dog prior to walking to Pioneer Town for the Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Dogs and their owners rendezvoused at the Kelowna Christian School soccer field at approximately 11 a.m., before walking to Pioneer Town for the Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Dogs and their owners rendezvoused at the Kelowna Christian School soccer field at approximately 11 a.m., before walking to Pioneer Town for the Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) More than 100 people and nearly 90 registered dogs with Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence participated in the organization’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising walk and event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) Dogs and their owners rendezvoused at the Kelowna Christian School soccer field at approximately 11 a.m., before walking to Pioneer Town for the Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) More than 100 people and nearly 90 registered dogs with Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence participated in the organization’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising walk and event on Nov. 27. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

More than 100 people and nearly 90 registered dogs with Kelowna’s Dogzies Canine School of Excellence participated in the organization’s fourth annual Santa Paws fundraising walk and event on Saturday (Nov. 27).

Dogs and their owners rendezvoused at the Kelowna Christian School soccer field at approximately 11 a.m., before walking to Pioneer Town in the rain for the fundraiser event, which came in the form of taking pictures with Santa Claus. In attendance were five St. Nicks and one Grinch.

Canines and their owners were required to book a time slot for their photos, with the cash donations going towards supporting the Taco Dog Rescue Society, an organization that rescues abandoned street dogs from Mexico re-homes throughout the province.

“We missed last year because of COVID, but we’re back this year and we’re super excited about the turnout,” said Dogzies member Kandi Kosinska.

“It’s good to be out. It’s good to see people out and about, even in the rain today. People want to connect — they’re looking for some hope and some fun. This just shows.”

READ MORE: New virtual pop-up shop boosts Okanagan women in business

READ MORE: ‘Holy smokes!’: B.C. musician reacts after winning $25K ‘Top of the Country Contest’

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsOkanaganTrending Now