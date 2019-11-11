Photos: Lest We Forget

The Royal Canadian Legion lead the way in the Remembrance Day Parade past Memorial Arena on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton’s Army Cadets march in the Remembrance Day Parade on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The Air Cadet Honour guard stands with a bowed head at the corner of the Penticton Cenotaph. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton’s scout troops march in the Remembrance Day Parade on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Deputy Fire Chief Chris Forster of the Penticton Fire Department lays the wreath at the Penticton Cenotaph for the Remembrance Day Ceremony on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton’s scout troops march in the Remembrance Day Parade on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

On Nov. 11, Penticton, and Canada, honoured and remembered all those who fought for our country, and our way of life.

This Remembrance Day marks 101st anniversary of the end of the First World War, and this year was the 74th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The Royal Canadian Legion led the parade past Memorial Arena and into the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Joining them were members of the RCMP, Penticton Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service, Search and Rescue, Army Cadets, Air Cadets and the Scouts. Following the parade was the indoor ceremony at the convention centre.

In Veteran’s Memorial Park, the outdoor ceremony gathered around the cenotaph. Penticton Fire Department Captain Graham Gowe presided over the ceremonies, with Major Paul Triskett of the Salvation Army reading the opening and closing prayers. The Army and Air Cadets provided the Colour and Corner Guards for the ceremony.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.