Photos: Lest We Forget

The Royal Canadian Legion lead the way in the Remembrance Day Parade past Memorial Arena on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s Army Cadets march in the Remembrance Day Parade on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
The Air Cadet Honour guard stands with a bowed head at the corner of the Penticton Cenotaph. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s scout troops march in the Remembrance Day Parade on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Deputy Fire Chief Chris Forster of the Penticton Fire Department lays the wreath at the Penticton Cenotaph for the Remembrance Day Ceremony on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s scout troops march in the Remembrance Day Parade on Monday. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

On Nov. 11, Penticton, and Canada, honoured and remembered all those who fought for our country, and our way of life.

This Remembrance Day marks 101st anniversary of the end of the First World War, and this year was the 74th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The Royal Canadian Legion led the parade past Memorial Arena and into the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Joining them were members of the RCMP, Penticton Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service, Search and Rescue, Army Cadets, Air Cadets and the Scouts. Following the parade was the indoor ceremony at the convention centre.

In Veteran’s Memorial Park, the outdoor ceremony gathered around the cenotaph. Penticton Fire Department Captain Graham Gowe presided over the ceremonies, with Major Paul Triskett of the Salvation Army reading the opening and closing prayers. The Army and Air Cadets provided the Colour and Corner Guards for the ceremony.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remembrance Day poems

Just Posted

Hundreds attend downtown Kelowna Remembrance Day Ceremony

People gathered to pay respect to 240 Kelowna residents and two million Canadians who have served /or are serving

Five Remembrance Day ceremonies getting underway across Central Okanagan

Hundreds anticipated to attend ceremonies in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Peachland, Rutland and Lake Country

Mother and child reportedly trapped inside vehicle in Kelowna collision

Two vehicles collided at Harvey and Burtch intersection

Lake Country Business Excellence Awards to host 17th annual gala in February

Voting for the Excellence Awards is now open

Roll Technologies launches unique brand of e-scooters in Kelowna

The new e-scooter costs $1 to activate and $0.25 per minute

Kelowna-based inventor talks about his new apple variety

The Cosmic Crisp is designed to be sturdy, crisp, sweet and tart

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector drivers cautioned due to freezing rain

Special weather statement in effect for highways between Hope, Merritt, Kamloops and Kelowna

Summerland council considers change to meeting schedule

Proposal calls for afternoon session and 6 p.m. evening session for regular meetings

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

‘Your vehicle burns a lot of fuel:’ Victoria drivers wake up to angry notes

‘This handbill was left on your vehicle because your vehicle burns a lot of fuel,’ notes read

Most Read