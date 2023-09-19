The Northern Lights lit up the Lake Country sky above Wood Lake on Monday night, Sept. 18. (Nick Clements/Facebook)

PHOTOS: Northern Lights brighten sky in Lake Country

The aurora borealis lit up the sky around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night

Before smoke from the Glen Lake wildfire took over the Central Okanagan throughout the night, the Northern Lights lit up the sky.

The green and purple aurora borealis filled up the sky above Wood Lake in the Lake Country-Oyama area, giving many people the opportunity to photograph and enjoy the show.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
The Northern Lights lit up the Lake Country sky above Wood Lake on Monday night, Sept. 18. (Nick Clements/Facebook)

