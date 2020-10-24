PHOTOS: Okanagan students cast mock election ballots

Cole Collingwood casts his mock ballot at Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Cole Collingwood casts his mock ballot at Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Mission Hill student Jonas Schneider submits his student vote ahead of the 2020 B.C. election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Mission Hill student Jonas Schneider submits his student vote ahead of the 2020 B.C. election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Morgyn Smith completes her student vote at Mission Hill Elementary School Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Morgyn Smith completes her student vote at Mission Hill Elementary School Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Navi Mann casts his vote at Mission Hill Elementary School’s mock election Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Navi Mann casts his vote at Mission Hill Elementary School’s mock election Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Mission Hill Elementary School student Katie Flint casts her student ballot ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)Mission Hill Elementary School student Katie Flint casts her student ballot ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

For students at Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School, Saturday’s provincial election is a prime opportunity to learn about the democratic process.

After more than a week of lessons on local candidates, the voting process and other election topics, six classes from Grades 4-7 made their way to the voting booths — stationed conveniently at the head of their classroom.

Grade 5-6 teacher Chantz Fitchett said his students’ understanding and enthusiasm about the election grew noticeably over the past week.

“Taking an interest in politics early is very valuable,” he said. “And it hopefully gets them talking with their parents about the election, the process and who the kids are interested in among the different candidates in our district, as well as the provincial leaders too.”

READ MORE: Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

The mock vote was an early opportunity for the students to think about the issues they care about. For Grade 6 student Emily Miles, health care and business support top the list. She’s also learned there’s more to a candidate than the platform of the party they run for.

“We’ve been learning about local candidates and we’ve been seeing where they stand with their party and how they can be different from their parties,” she said.

Grade 6 student Katie Flint said she’s learned that not all politicians are as bad as they’re made out to be — but she prefers candidates who “make doable promises.”

“Some parties talk about changing the whole province overnight,” she said.

Easton Quigley has noticed there’s often a difference between what politicians say and what they do.

“Once you look into it you realize there’s different layers to what they do,” the Grade 5 student said. “They make a lot of promises … but when you actually see what they’re doing, on their website even, it’s completely different.”

Were he old enough to vote this year, Quigley says he’d cast his ballot for whichever candidate is most likely to raise minimum wage and support retail workers during COVID.

“They’re working twice as hard, and they’re not getting paid as much,” he said.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

electionSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unleash your knowledge during Kelowna BC SPCA trivia night

Just Posted

Efforts to replace the aging Rutland Middle School have been put off by another year by the ministry of education. (File photo)
Education ministry won’t replace Rutland Middle School anytime soon

New Westside Secondary top priority for ministry of education

West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Roman Basran stood tall in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Vernon Vipers Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
Vernon Vipers fall to West Kelowna Warriors in shootout

Kelowna Rockets goalie Roman Basran helped the warriors to a 4-3 SO win Friday night.

Thanks to efforts by a Kelowna shelter and Elections BC, anyone who wishes to can vote in the 2020 BC Provincial Election, even if they don’t have a fixed address. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Kelowna group ensures people experiencing homelessness can vote

Shelter supervisor says voting ‘a fundamental right’ even for those without a fixed address

City Park, Oct. 23. Image: Lynn Morran
Snow forces tunnel closure under W.R. Bennett Bridge

Branches from trees are breaking and falling across City Park

A photo posted on Facebook under the Kelowna Alert page shows emergency vehicles blocking Westside Road. (Mark Kay photo)
UPDATE: Westside Road reopened after vehicle crashes 100 feet down embankment

The road had been closed since this afternoon

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Cole Collingwood casts his mock ballot at Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan students cast mock election ballots

At Mission Hill Elementary, the election is a chance to learn about the democratic process

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.
Armed man, in full camouflage, allegedly shoots deer in downtown Princeton

‘The list of charges goes on and on,’ said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes

Andrew Allen performed for two intimate crowds of 50 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17. (Camillia Courts Photography)
Live events continue on North Okanagan stage

First Andrew Allen plays two sold-out shows, next up have a laugh with comedian Mike Delamont

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

Most Read