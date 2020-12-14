PHOTOS: Santa Claus makes visit to Kelowna luxury car dealership

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Santa made an early visit to Kelowna’s August Luxury Motorcars this year to pick up some letters as people took a tour through “Santa’s Raceway.”

August Motorcars had to change up its usual Cars and Toys event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opting for a drive-through format, allowing people to drop off a wishlist for the Big Man in Red and donate gifts to Ronald McDonald House BC/Yukon.

Santa paraded into the dealership’s parking lot followed by several supercars revving their engines and flashing their lights. He took a seat, waving to children and their parents from a distance as his elves unloaded donations from the trunks of vehicles.

If you missed the event, August Motorcars will still accept unwrapped toys at the dealership during its regular business hours until Dec. 15.

READ MORE: Kelowna studio gets creative with holiday music video

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas holidayfundraiser