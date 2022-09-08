Photos: Stop and smell the flowers: Downtown Penticton bursting with blooms

There are more than 160 hanging baskets in downtown Penticton with the majority of them on Main Street as seen here by Gyro Park. (Monique Tamminga Western News)There are more than 160 hanging baskets in downtown Penticton with the majority of them on Main Street as seen here by Gyro Park. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
More baskets.More baskets.
b
Hanging baskets along Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Hanging baskets along Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Rows of blooms along Lakeshore with the Ironman signs. (Monique Tamminga)Rows of blooms along Lakeshore with the Ironman signs. (Monique Tamminga)
More baskets. (Monique Tamminga)
Double baskets hang on the light standard beside Ogo’s ice cream in the 100 block of Main Street. (Monique Tamminga Western News)Double baskets hang on the light standard beside Ogo’s ice cream in the 100 block of Main Street. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Sometimes there are beautiful things all around us, we’re just too busy to stop and smell the roses, so to speak.

It took an out-of-town visitor to remind me about how beautiful the hanging baskets are all over downtown Penticton and Lakeshore.

We were walking the Saturday Market along Main Street when they stopped to admire the huge blooms that cascade from the baskets above.

They were in awe of the massive blooms that burst into frame with purples, whites, reds and yellows.

There are 160 hanging flower baskets across the downtown and lake area, with the most on Main Street, some with double baskets like at Nanaimo Square and Gyro Park. There are blooming baskets on Martin Street and Westminster too.

The baskets are filled with petunias and tomato vines.

Danielle Auger, the city’s horticulturist designs and chooses the flower selection for all of the hanging baskets. They are watered daily and fertilized bi-weekly to keep them looking bright and beautiful.

“It’s great to hear people appreciate them as much as we do and city staff does a great job maintaining them to that standard,” said Ysabel Contreras, city parks technician.

So next time you are walking in downtown, take some time to stop and enjoy the flowers.

Monique Tamminga is the editor of the Penticton Western News.

READ MORE: Villa Rosa building is no more

Flower CountPenticton

Previous story
A look back at Kelowna’s past
Next story
KCR: Make a connection at the Volunteer Fair

Just Posted

Smoke seen from hills of South East Kelowna. (Image/ Terry Lust)
UPDATE: Evacuation alert for Jack Creek wildfire near Glenrosa

School portables continue to be a common sight at Central Okanagan public schools as enrolment continues to spike in growth. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school need for portables keeps growing

RCMP on scene of a daycare on Valley Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
UPDATE: RCMP swarm daycare in Glenmore

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Standing is good for your health

Pop-up banner image