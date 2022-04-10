PHOTOS: Toilet fairy makes surprise deliveries across Okanagan town

Toilet fairy has been depositing decorated thrones in people's yards with a removal fee going to the Summerland Secondary dry grad event. (Facebook)
Toilet fairy has been depositing decorated thrones in people’s yards with a removal fee going to the Summerland Secondary Class of 2022 dry grad event. (Facebook)Toilet fairy has been depositing decorated thrones in people’s yards with a removal fee going to the Summerland Secondary Class of 2022 dry grad event. (Facebook)
Toilet fairy has been depositing decorated thrones in people's yards with a removal fee going to the Summerland Secondary dry grad event. (Facebook)
Toilet fairy has been depositing decorated thrones in people's yards with a removal fee going to the Summerland Secondary dry grad event. (Facebook)
Toilet fairy has been depositing decorated thrones in people's yards with a removal fee going to the Summerland Secondary dry grad event. (Facebook)

Toilets keep popping up in Summerland yards.

Heather Pescada just got hit by the ‘toilet fairy’ Saturday night, with the ‘King’s Throne’ showing up on her Trout Creek home’s lawn.

“We feel like royalty with our golden throne!” said Pescada on Facebook.

The decorated toilets are part of the Summerland Secondary’s Class of 2022’s dry grad fundraising efforts.

Pescada played a role in starting the toilet prank as a fundraiser for her son Decio’s dry grad in 2016.

“I’m so glad the grads are still doing this. It’s so fun and it makes everyone laugh when they drive by. Who will wake up tomorrow with the golden throne on their lawn?”

If a home has been visited by the toilet fairy they pay to have the toilet removed and given to someone else. Removal of the toilet is $10 and $20 if you want the fairy to deliver the toilet to someone else of your choosing. Insurance that the toilet won’t come back to you is $30.

Text the Toilet Fairy at 236-457-3612 for all your ‘plumbing needs,’ said the Class of 2o22.

In 2018, the toilet fairy made its way to then Mayor Peter Waterman’s driveway.

He paid $30 to make sure it didn’t return and have it delivered to then SSS teacher Dave Sather’s driveway.

All the funds raised from the toilet capers will go to the SSS dry grad event.

READ MORE: Mayor gets toilet gift in driveway

Previous story
Small Shop Saturday returns today to Downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Big White mascot ‘Loose Moose’ is cheering for Tess Critchlow. (Photo - Big White Ski Resort)
Big White saw fresh snow for final winter ride

(Photo: Graham O’leary/Facebook)
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Kelowna condo building

Alex Cuba (guitar) performs with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in Kelowna Friday, April 1, 2022. (Submitted photo)
REVIEW: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra enchants crowds with Juno-winning songwriter

MLA Pierre Poilievre speaks to a crowd of people at Sunset Ranch Golf Course in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Large crowd welcomes Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre in the Okanagan