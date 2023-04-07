PHOTOS: Wet weather not enough to stop Easter egg hunt in Lake Country

Lake Country's Mabel Jory at Jack Seaton Park with her basket of eggs she collected at Friday's Easter egg hunt. (Derek Jory/Contributed)
The annual Easter egg hunt in Lake Country took place at Jack Seaton Park on Friday, April 7. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Despite the rain on the morning of Good Friday, hundreds of children and parents gathered in Lake Country for an Easter egg hunt.

Sign up started at Jack Seaton Park at 10 a.m. for a hunt that was taking place two hours later. At 12 p.m., the kids scattered around the park with the baskets as they collected as many Easter eggs as they could to win prizes.

A long line formed as all the kids and parents got in line to exchange their eggs for their prizes.

More than 300 people showed up to take part in the event that also includes games, food, and music blasted through the park. Other vendors were on scene with their own stands and Easter treats. The local fire department also let kids get photos with a fire truck.

Pop-up banner image