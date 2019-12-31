Birds of a feather, the iconic Peach and a pink unicorn with a rainbow-colored tail go surprisingly well together. The unicorn made the rounds of the downtown area recently. (Submitted photo)

Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

An Alberta visitor decided to dress up as a pink unicorn during a recent visit to Penticton

Unicorn on the loose.

People in Penticton’s downtown core may have a gotten a lot more than they bargained for recently.

It’s not surprising many of them did a double, or even a triple-take when they saw a colourful pink unicorn, complete with a rainbow tail, roaming the streets and the shores of Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Okanagan realtor pledges $10,000 and unicorn tattoo for Special Olympics charity

Behind the mask was Bay Sept from Airdrie, Alta. who was in the city for a four-day stay, visiting her friend Sarah Tucker.

So just for fun they dressed up Sept and let her loose and even included a visit to the Penticton Public Library .

“Lots of folks just smiled or said ‘that’s awesome,’” said Tucker afterwards. “One fellow just stared at her in disbelief, LOL. It was pretty funny.”

 

A little dance time with the Romp kids on the Okanagan lakeshore. (Submitted photo)

No visit to Penticton would be complete without a stop in the park for some relaxation. (Submitted photo)

Stopping in at the Penticton Public Library for a little book time in the kids zone. (Submitted photo)

Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

