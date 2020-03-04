Playtime Casino Kelowna helps fund the United Way

Playtime Casino donates more than $3000 to the United Way Southern Interior BC

Playtime Casino in Kelowna donated more than $3000 to the 2019 -2020 United Way campaign.

The funds will be allocated for the 2020 community fund which supports more than 28 local charities which in turn provide services to more than 38,000 people in the Central Okanagan.

“Playtime is a consistent supporter of the United Way campaign and supports many events throughout the year including the annual Bus Pull fundraiser and most recently, the Celebrity Roast, bringing their annual contributions to over $5500,” said Marianne Dahl, marketing and events manager with the United Way.

The United Way campaign ends March 31, 2020 and Community Fund allocations are processed by September.

