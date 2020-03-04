Playtime Casino Kelowna helps fund the United Way

Playtime Casino donates more than $3000 to the United Way Southern Interior BC

Playtime Casino in Kelowna donated more than $3000 to the 2019 -2020 United Way campaign.

The funds will be allocated for the 2020 community fund which supports more than 28 local charities which in turn provide services to more than 38,000 people in the Central Okanagan.

“Playtime is a consistent supporter of the United Way campaign and supports many events throughout the year including the annual Bus Pull fundraiser and most recently, the Celebrity Roast, bringing their annual contributions to over $5500,” said Marianne Dahl, marketing and events manager with the United Way.

The United Way campaign ends March 31, 2020 and Community Fund allocations are processed by September.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
History mystery: Mammoth-sized cave discovered at Shuswap Lake
Next story
Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Just Posted

Drugs, cash and guns seized from Ellis Street home by Kelowna RCMP

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Shop and save for a good cause at Kelowna’s Great Closet Cleanout

A portion of the proceeds will support The Bridge Youth Recovery House

Alleged Kelowna winery bathroom voyeurist expected to enter guilty plea

Ian Michael Leighton allegedly placed hidden cameras in washrooms at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

UBCO Heat’s Amaya Perry named Canada West Rookie of the Year

Perry is the first to win the award in UBCO sports history

First standard of veterinary excellence in Okanagan awarded to West Kelowna vet

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has been accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Spark Joy: KonMari your garage

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Straight from DeHart

Goldsmith opens jewelry shop on Lakeshore Road

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Playtime Casino Kelowna helps fund the United Way

Playtime Casino donates more than $3000 to the United Way Southern Interior BC

Coronavirus fears postpone North Okanagan high school trip to Europe

Students/parents from North Okanagan and Shuswap were to visit Italy and Greece over spring break

Most Read