Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

It’s a pow day for SilverStar.

The mountain resort received five centimetres overnight Sunday and that number has nearly doubled as the white stuff continues to fall.

“We will see snow developing on Monday when the next system moves onshore,” the resort states. “This slow-moving next low will crawl across the B.C. Interior, bringing plenty of snow to the resort Monday night and into Tuesday.

“Monday’s daytime freezing levels will be near the valley base with light to moderate westerlies or southwesterlies. Snow will ease off Wednesday with partial clearing in the afternoon.”

Vernon’s resort boasts a 192 cm alpine base.

According to Environment Canada, a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

READ MORE: Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.