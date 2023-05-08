The 2022 Spirit of Peachland Awards were handed out May 6, 2023. (District of Peachland/Facebook)

The 2022 Spirit of Peachland Awards were handed out May 6, 2023. (District of Peachland/Facebook)

Plenty of spirit in Peachland as residents recognized for achievements

‘It is a chance to recognize and honour the many people who make a difference’

The annual Spirit of Peachland Awards were handed out Friday, May 6, celebrating citizens for outstanding achievements in 2022.

“The annual civic awards is always a wonderful time to get together with many familiar faces and some new ones,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel. “It is a chance to recognize and honour the many people who make a difference in our community all year round.”

2022 Awards Recipients:

  • Citizen of the Year – Shelley Sweeney. Shelley is the chair of the Peachland Hub Society and organizer of the first Mural Festival and serves on multiple volunteer boards in the community;
  • Youth Citizen of the Year – Megan Avendano Gregory. Megan is a Mount Boucherie Secondary School student involved in Dance Club, Senior Girls Rugby and 2022 Grad Council and was selected to attend the RCMP youth Academy in Vernon and the RCMP’s National Youth Leadership Workshop;
  • Councillors’ Award of Merit – Vince Boyko. Vince was recognized for his work behind the scenes at community events, volunteering his time to provide technical expertise to local organizations;
  • Mayor’s Award of Merit – Graham and Kelley Todd. The Todd’s contributed over 30 years of service, supported and sponsored many local events and are part of a legacy of 67 years of local camping;
  • Pillar of the Community Award – Lynne Herrin Lynn was given this award posthumously. She embodied the spirit of volunteerism in Peachland and is greatly missed;
  • Excellence in Dedication and Service – Syd Kendrick. Syd contributed over 250 volunteer hours at the Peachland Wellness Centre in 2022;
  • Excellence in Community Accessibility – Sandy MacLeod. Sandy is a dedicated volunteer transportation driver for the Peachland Wellness Centre;
  • Excellence in Volunteerism – Gwen Bodnarek. Gwen serves on many boards and volunteers countless hours for numerous organizations in Peachland;
  • Excellence in Health Promotion – Barrie Hewer. Barrie is the creator of “Shaken But Not Stirred,” a support group for people suffering from Parkinson’s disease;
  • Excellence in Community Spirit – Madeline Nixon. Madeline is an enthusiastic and dedicated volunteer with numerous organizations and events;
  • Unsung Hero – Janice Liebe. Janice was recognized for providing volunteer support and technical expertise, and helping create a healthy and sustainable community;
  • Wedding Anniversary – Brian and Linda Gregory – 50th Anniversary;
  • Freedom of the Municipality – Albert Galpin, 100th Birthday (posthumous);
  • Lifetime Service Awards – for dedicated service to the community. Alice Mumm and Valerie MacGillivary for 15 years of service. Truda Kennedy and Graham and Kelly Todd for 30 years of service.

