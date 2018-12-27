Polar bear swims return to Kelowna on New Year’s Day

On Jan. 1, those brave enough will once again storm the frigid waters of the Okanagan Lake in the 2019 polar bear swim. Polar bear swims have increased in popularity in places all over the world including Vancouver, Toronto, the U.S, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, and even Antarctica.
The dips are often held in celebration of the new year, as well as to fundraise for local charities. With nearly $8,000 being raised at last year’s dip in Kelowna.
In the Okanagan this year, there will be multiple gatherings for people to brave the cold and jump in for some good causes on the first day of 2019.
Kelowna:
- 2 p.m at Tugboat Bay
- Dip by donations to CRIS Adaptive Adventures
Peachland:
- 1 p.m at the Peachland Community Centre
- Free to all
Summerland:
- 12 p.m. at Sun-Oka Beach at Trout Creek
- Donations made to Summerland Kinsmen Club
Penticton:
- Inaugural Hunger Dip Polar Plunge
- 12 p.m. at Hulley Beach (near Sudbury Beach)
- Donations made to Salvation Army Food bank
Vernon:
- Feb. 10 at Kalamalka Lake at 11:30 a.m.
- $10 per person or $25 for families of four
- Pledges raised for the Zimbabwe Project
Most of the organized swims require waivers to be filled out, but encourage everyone of all ages. Some sites may have some hot beverage stations for afterwards but be sure to bring towels, change of clothes, a thermos, and a really warm attitude.
