Pop-up clothing sale supports Dress for Success Kelowna

The biannual sale helps make room for new inventory during season changes

The second Dress for Success Kelowna pop-up clothing sale saw around 100 people come through for great bargains on women’s business wear.

Executive Director Lori Stevenson says the sale helps clear out old inventory and make room for new items.

“We work with women who are either unemployed or underemployed and help them to find work or better work. About half of our women are unemployed, about 40 per cent actually. A higher percentage, about 49 to 50 per cent, are actually what they self-identify as underemployed – so part-time work, unstable work, or working below their capacity.”

Dress for Success Kelowna helps to outfit women for job interviews and new jobs with a large selection of gently used clothes and volunteer stylists.

“They’ll get one or two outfits for an interview situation and if they need employment clothing we’ll outfit them with four or five outfits to get them going. All of that is no charge.”

Not only does the sale make room for new donations, the funds raised go back into programs with Dress for Success.

Dress for Success puts women in stylish outfits, but the program also offers career and financial advice and helps women build more confidence.

The pop-up sale was held March 31 to Apr. 2.

