Popular pub franchise to take over Fernando’s space in downtown Kelowna

A popular restaurant franchise will be taking over the old Fernando’s Pub location in downtown Kelowna.

Canadian pub and restaurant chain Leopold’s Tavern announced that it will be taking over the iconic space early next year. In a recent Facebook post, the franchise acknowledged Fernando’s legacy and promised to “keep the good times rolling.”

Fernando’s previously announced its closure on Sept. 16, citing that things have been challenging for a while. The pub officially closed for good on Sept. 30.

