Leopold’s Tavern announced it will takeover the Fernando’s Pub location on Tuesday, Oct. 26. (Contributed)

Popular pub franchise to take over Fernando’s space in downtown Kelowna

Leopold’s Tavern will be open early next year

A popular restaurant franchise will be taking over the old Fernando’s Pub location in downtown Kelowna.

Canadian pub and restaurant chain Leopold’s Tavern announced that it will be taking over the iconic space early next year. In a recent Facebook post, the franchise acknowledged Fernando’s legacy and promised to “keep the good times rolling.”

(Screen shot from Leopold Tavern’s Facebook page)

Fernando’s previously announced its closure on Sept. 16, citing that things have been challenging for a while. The pub officially closed for good on Sept. 30.

READ MORE: Iconic Kelowna pub, Fernando’s, shuts its doors after 10 years

