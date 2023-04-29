Preparing for fire season: BC Wildfire Service runs through scenarios in Lake Country

Seven other fire departments will also be on hand playing out different situations

BC Wildfire Service, the Lake Country Fire Department, and many more rural fire services are running through possible scenarios at Jack Seaton Park on Saturday morning to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Residents of Lake Country have the chance to go meet some local firefighters and see them in action on Saturday.

BC Wildfire Service along with six different rural firefighter services are training with the Lake Country Fire Department at Jack Seaton Park to as a collective, improve the response for the upcoming wildfire season.

The training takes place all day Saturday.

The park’s parking lot will be the staging area as the firefighters work, collaborate, and simulate possible scenarios that could play out during a wildfire.

The playground and trails in the area will remain open to the public.

