Prospera pledges $500,000 to B.C. based buisnesses

The foundation supports local initiatives and businesses, like the Central Okanagan Food bank

The Prospera Foundation has been running since 1992. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital New)

The Prospera credit union is supporting local economies through their newest donation.

Previously known as the Westminster Savings Foundation, the Prospera Foundation is one of the largest credit union foundations in Canada. Since 1992, they have been supporting local initiatives and charitable projects in communities across B.C. Last month, Prospera donated $500,000 to its foundation, bringing its total assets up to $10 million.

The foundation has spent $4.8 million since 1992 working with B.C.-based charities like Central Okanagan Food Bank, the Canucks Autism Network, and Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC).

“Many people with intellectual disabilities have felt the pain of exclusion long before the pandemic, and many of them lost their main source of social connections when SOBC programs had to pause,” said Dan Howe, president and CEO of SOBC.

Money from the Prospera foundation allowed Special Olympics B.C. to develop a new platform to connect athletes to coaches, volunteers and each other when in-person visitation was not possible.

The foundation is seeking B.C.-based charities that invest in community programs to support. Until July 30, charities can apply at Prospera.ca for funding for programs or projects that uplift their communities.

READ MORE: BC Wine and Food Trucks Feast making a comeback in Kelowna

READ MORE: Pandemic forces Kelowna sex workers turn to unsafe survival tactics to make money

@_isabellaggrace

isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Charity and DonationsCommmunityKelowna