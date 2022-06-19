Basketball hoop (Pixabay.com)

Basketball hoop (Pixabay.com)

Public input sought for Lake Country recreation needs

Households that respond by Aug. 15 will be entered to win a prize

The District of Lake Country is looking for public input on the sport and recreational needs of the community.

A Sports and Recreation Needs Assessment survey is available online to engage the community’s current use of facilities and investment priorities over the next 15 years.

Residents will soon receive a postcard with a unique access code required to access the online survey.

Each household that completes the survey by Aug. 15 will be entered into a draw to win either a Source for Sports gift card or recreation program and facility rental credits.

READ MORE: Bases loaded with NHL talent at Kelowna’s Homebase charity event

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryLocal SportsOpinion

Previous story
Okanagan-based group ready for B.C.-wide celebration of collector cars

Just Posted

Interior Health and the District of Lake Country continue to monitor the algae bloom on Wood Lake (Vernon Morning Star)
Caution urged with visible algae blooms on Wood Lake

Male Redwing Blackbirds have distinct patches of red on their wings (File Photo)
Celebrating fathers of all species around Kelowna

Basketball hoop (Pixabay.com)
Public input sought for Lake Country recreation needs

Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)
Fatigue and weather pause search for missing Kelowna woman and dog

Pop-up banner image ×