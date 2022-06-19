Public input sought for Lake Country recreation needs

Households that respond by Aug. 15 will be entered to win a prize

The District of Lake Country is looking for public input on the sport and recreational needs of the community.

A Sports and Recreation Needs Assessment survey is available online to engage the community’s current use of facilities and investment priorities over the next 15 years.

Residents will soon receive a postcard with a unique access code required to access the online survey.

Each household that completes the survey by Aug. 15 will be entered into a draw to win either a Source for Sports gift card or recreation program and facility rental credits.

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

