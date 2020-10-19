A puppy is cared for at the Kelowna BC SPCA. Image: BC SPCA

A puppy is cared for at the Kelowna BC SPCA. Image: BC SPCA

Puppy recovers from virus after being seized from Princeton farm

The pup was one of the 97 animals seized by the BC SPCA in September

The Kelowna BC SPCA is sharing a behind the scenes story of the recovery of a puppy who was one of the 97 animals seized from a Princeton farm, last month.

The dog was one of several suffering from canine Parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes an infectious gastrointestinal illness, and eight have died.

Of the 46 dogs seized from the farm by the BC SPCA’s cruelty investigations department, eight puppies have died.

However, one young pup in the Kelowna shelter managed to pull through thanks to intensive care, love and attention.

READ MORE: Two of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure

According to the BC SPCA, the pup is doing so well he even got a play date with a fellow puppy from the seizure who also managed to recover from the virus.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, said that 33 of the seized puppies and one adult dog have received emergency treatment for parvovirus.

The non-profit was desperately seeking donations to help care for the dogs stating medical costs are rising to the tune of more than $100,000.

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs.

The medical costs to care for these animals are already in the thousands of dollars per day, due their living situation which included an extremely poor environment, lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and exposure to injurious objects.

READ MORE: Kelowna dog, owner throw 10th birthday party to raise funds for BC SPCA

In a special video by the BC SPCA, staff thanks those who donated to help these animals in need.

Watch the video here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pride Project festival shows Salmon Arm ‘ready to imagine a new world’

Just Posted

Matthew Wedman was selected in the 2019 NHL entry draft by the Florida Panthers. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets MVP inks deal with Charlotte Checkers

Matthew Wedman was the Kelowna Rockets 2019-20 MVP

Crash at Harvey and Burtch in Kelowna. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
Crash stalls traffic at Harvey and Burtch in Kelowna

The two vehicle collision took place just after 1 p.m. on Monday

A file photo of an RCMP dog. (Campbell River RCMP photo)
Lawsuit claims Kelowna man suffered ‘vicious’ attack by RCMP dog, handler

Fernando Verde claims he was resuscitated at the hospital and needed emergency surgery following the attack

Photo of Brooke Whitney. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP search for missing woman

Brooke Whitney was last seen on Oct. 18

Warriors goaltender Jay Thomson was under siege all night as the Vees put up over 40 shots on the third-string goaltender Saturday night. (Tami Quan Photography)
Vees remain undefeated after pair of victories against Warriors

The Vees beat the Warriors 7-3 and 6-0 over the weekend

A puppy is cared for at the Kelowna BC SPCA. Image: BC SPCA
Puppy recovers from virus after being seized from Princeton farm

The pup was one of the 97 animals seized by the BC SPCA in September

Osoyoos Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames Sunday (Oct. 18) evening at a Lambert Court residence. (Osoyoos Fire Department)
Osoyoos Fire Department knock down car fire near home

Blaze was ‘really close’ to becoming a structure fire

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. Because Victoria is considered high-demand, clinic openings can’t be posted publicly. (Unsplash)
Vancouver Island man starts website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Nanaimo man started project to help people find family physicians accepting patients

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Most Read