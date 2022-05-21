Pups putting their best paw forward at Kelowna weekend dog show

The Kelowna Kennel Club is hosting the event from May 20-23 at the Parkinson Rec. center

Dashing dogs have gathered in Kelowna for a weekend of competition, obedience work, and hopefully, plenty of treats.

The Kelowna Kennel Club is hosting their fifth annual Dog Show May 20-23 at the Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Park.

The four day event includes breed championship shows, obediance trials, breed rally trials and canine good neighbor testing.

There is even a category for puppies who are just getting their ‘paws’ wet in the world of dog shows.

Out of town competitors set up camp in the field beside Apple Bowl Stadium and brought all necessary amenities with them.

Blow driers, clippers and cooling fans were set up amongst the tents and motorhomes to accomodate any of the canine’s grooming requirements.

Visitors are welcome to addend the free event but are asked to leave their pups at home.

