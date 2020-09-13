School buildings have gone through a lot of changes since this building was constructed in 1922. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Students are back in school for another year, although this year, because of COVID-19, education is taking on a different character.

To celebrate the start of the school year, here are a few questions about schools and education.

How much do you know about learning?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

School buses are running once again as school is in session for the 2020 to 2021 school year. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file) Rob Zver, the president of CUPE Local 606, says doing a pilot project for seatbelts on Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district buses is the right way to go. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

Previous story
Art chairs arrive in Okanagan communities

Just Posted

Air quality bulletin still in place for Okanagan

Smoke from U.S. wildfires has made its way north

No COVID-19 case at Kelowna’s GoodLife Fitness gym: Interior Health

Health authority says gym’s notification to members of employee’s positive test was premature

52 supportive housing units proposed in Westbank

A virtual information session on the BC Housing project is scheduled for Oct. 1

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces third lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Convicted child sex offender from Chilliwack on parole lives near Princeton school

RCMP not notified when offender moved to community

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Art chairs arrive in Okanagan communities

The fruits of a Lake Country ArtWalk project have turned up in a number of municipalities

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Change of Pace announces Canadian star ahead of filming in Penticton

Eric McCormack joins the cast and director Stephen Campanelli.

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Most Read