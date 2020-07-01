Canada’s 153rd birthday is on July 1. How much do you know about our country? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

QUIZ: Celebrating Canada

How much do you know about our country?

How much do you know about our country?

In honour of Canada’s 153rd birthday on July 1, here is a short quiz on Canada.

And if you’re in the mood for more trivia quizzes with a Canada Day theme, we have them.

READ ALSO: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Good luck.


If you’d like other quizzes on different topics, here are a few you might enjoy:

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring gardens

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police was preceded by the North-West Mounted Police. Do you know when this legendary police force was formed? (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express photo)

Comments are closed

Previous story
Summerland railway bridge was constructed in 1913

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Looking back at Central Okanagan Canada Day celebrations of years past

While there may not be many festivities to look forward to for Canada Day 2020, previous celebrations have been a real treat

Long-range transportation planning around Central Okanagan offers challenges

Work from home has upended traditional traffic patterns

QUIZ: Celebrating Canada

How much do you know about our country?

WHL hockey could hit the ice by Oct. 2

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Child Advocacy Centre receives donation from Kelowna Rotary Club

The Rotary Club donated $25,000 to the centre

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

WATCH: Manhole gushes water on Vernon highway

Tuesday’s downpour saw streets, parks and highways affected by pooling water

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

AIM Roads crews reported the pooling water on roads during heavy rain in the area

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Most Read