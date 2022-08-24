Racing the clock, raising the dollars for Adaptive Adventures in Kelowna

Water guns, marshmallows, beach balls, and pool noodles.
The Community Recreational Initiative Society hosted the Adaptive Amazing Race in Kelowna on Aug. 24.
Capital News captured some of the action.
The same race was hosted in Vernon on Aug. 23, and another race is being planned for Penticton in September.
The Kelowna race raised over $2,700.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on
AccessibilityKelownaOutdoor HobbiesOutdoors and RecreationPentictonTrailsVernon