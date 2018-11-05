File photo Ann Marie Hak photo

Rainy start to the week in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for flurries near the end of the week

This week will start out rainy but turn to sunshine by Wednesday according to Environment Canada

Here in the Central Okanagan, there is a 60 per cent chance of a thunderstorm for Monday with the snow level dropping to 1500 metres — the high 10 C.

For Tuesday, expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and temperatures of 8 C.

While on Wednesday, the forecast is for sunshine and cooler temperatures of 4 C.

In the Shuswap, Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, the high for the day will be 8 C.

Tuesday will also be rainy with temperatures about 7 C.

Sunshine is anticipated on Wednesday with temperatures dipping to 3 C.

To the south in the Similkameen, residents there can expect rain this afternoon with temperatures about 7 C.

Tuesday will start out sunny and turn to showers later in the day, the high 6 C.

Sun and cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

RELATED: Snow covers Okanagan ski hills

But that sunshine isn’t to stick around for long as Environment Canada is forecasting the possibility of snow for the end of the week.

