Rare car on display at Summerland winery

DeLorean sports car is one of 9,200 ever built, 3,000 remaining today

A rare stainless steel DeLorean sports car, made famous from the Back to the Future movie trilogy, was on display at SummerGate Winery in Summerland on July 11.

The DeLorean, owned by Guy Henley of Summerland, was one of around 9,200 of the cars produced from 1981 to 1983.

The sports car was the only automobile model built by the company.

Henley purchased a DeLorean sports car from the Lower Mainland, where it had been stored in a barn and was covered in dust.

Around 10 years later, he sold the car, but felt disappointed after that sale.

The car he now owns was purchased from Connecticut.

When Henley bought the car, it had 5,000 miles, or around 8,000 kilometres. Today, it has around 13,000 miles or 21,000 kilometres.

“It’s so unique and it has the gull-wing doors, which were so attractive to me,” he said.

This time, he is not interested in selling the car and has turned down offers on it.

