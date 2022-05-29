It is very important to secure garbage properly, because if a bear cannot access a food source easily it will lose interest, move on and will unlikely return a second time, said Jonathan Schultz, conservation officer for the north Omineca zone. (Black Press file photo)

RDCO residents can buy a bear-proof bin while supplies last

RDCO has 100 bear-resistent garbage bins for sale

Get your bear-resistant garbage bin before they’re all gone.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has 100 bear-proof garbage carts for sale.

The 120 litre bins are available for $75 each to those living in a bear interface area and have municipal curbside collection.

Carts are available to order through the RDCO website while supplies last.

