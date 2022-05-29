It is very important to secure garbage properly, because if a bear cannot access a food source easily it will lose interest, move on and will unlikely return a second time, said Jonathan Schultz, conservation officer for the north Omineca zone. (Black Press file photo)
RDCO residents can buy a bear-proof bin while supplies last
RDCO has 100 bear-resistent garbage bins for sale
Get your bear-resistant garbage bin before they’re all gone.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan has 100 bear-proof garbage carts for sale.
The 120 litre bins are available for $75 each to those living in a bear interface area and have municipal curbside collection.
Carts are available to order through the RDCO website while supplies last.
bearsCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictGarbage
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.