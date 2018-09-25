RE/MAX Kelowna Owner/Managing Broker Peter Kirk and RE/MAX Realtors present a $5,000 cheque to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign. - Contributed

RE/MAX Kelowna helps kids in need

The real estate company donated $5,000 to the YMCA of Okanagan

RE/MAX Kelowna’s donation of $5,000 will make it possible for more low-income children, youth and families from our community to access the support, programs and resources they need to reach their full potential.

“RE/MAX believes that building a great neighbourhood starts with local programs and organizations that make a profound difference in everyday lives,” says RE/MAX owner Peter Kirk. “By supporting the YMCA of Okanagan we are working to make lives better in our community.”

RELATED: More Kelowna kids living in poverty

Last year, 17,852 children and youth learned valuable skills and found a place where they belong in YMCA programs and camps. One in 5 of those children needed financial assistance in order to participate, according to a YMCA news release.

The YMCA relies on community support to ensure quality programs are accessible to all. To learn more about the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, visit ymcaokanagan.ca.


