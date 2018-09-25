RE/MAX Kelowna helps kids in need

The real estate company donated $5,000 to the YMCA of Okanagan

RE/MAX Kelowna’s donation of $5,000 will make it possible for more low-income children, youth and families from our community to access the support, programs and resources they need to reach their full potential.

“RE/MAX believes that building a great neighbourhood starts with local programs and organizations that make a profound difference in everyday lives,” says RE/MAX owner Peter Kirk. “By supporting the YMCA of Okanagan we are working to make lives better in our community.”

Last year, 17,852 children and youth learned valuable skills and found a place where they belong in YMCA programs and camps. One in 5 of those children needed financial assistance in order to participate, according to a YMCA news release.

The YMCA relies on community support to ensure quality programs are accessible to all. To learn more about the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign, visit ymcaokanagan.ca.

