Support worker Nicole Ecclestone helps paper carrier Jon Desroches make sure he has the right amount of newspapers to deliver. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Read all about it: The life of a Kelowna paper carrier

Jon Desroches has been a paper carrier for about five years

Kelowna resident Jon Desroches is a paper carrier for Capital News. He delivers about 150 papers every Wednesday and Friday afternoon with the help of his support worker Nicole Ecclestone.

Ecclestone said Desroches has been delivering papers for about five years and he enjoyes what he’s doing. She said she usually just helps him with loading the papers and making sure he remembers which locations want two papers delivered, among other things.

The job is usually a great way for Ecclestone and Desroches to get out and about, however during a cold snap this past winter things got a little difficult.

“With windchill, it was -25 C… so we just took my car and went along the route and I kept the car warm and going as he went out and delivered papers,” she said.

Desroches is always upbeat and excited to get on his way, not just to deliver papers but to see dogs that he’s befriended along the way.

“Buddy, he’s a nice dog. I go ‘paw’ and we shake. I give him treats,” he said.

To make the day more interesting the two also play a game where they race to identify what trucks driving around in Kelowna are carrying. Ecclestone said Desroches always wins.

Rain or shine, you’ll always get your paper thanks to carriers like Desroches.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

