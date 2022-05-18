Real estate owners can be rewarded for going green in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is promoting a number of environmental initiatives aimed at homeowners, and those who manage or own apartments and hotel/motels.

A $2,000 rebate is available to homeowners making the switch from fossil fuel heating to an electric air source heat pump. The program is a partnership with CleanBC Better (CBCBH) Homes. More information is available on the CBCBH website. The rebate is also stackable with existing federal, provincial, and utility offers.

FortisBC is inviting managers and owners of rental apartments and hotels/motels to a free luncheon, in partnership with FRESHCo. It’s being held on June 7th at 12 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre on Harvey Avenue. The program promotes easy and cost-free solutions to save water, money, and improve a building’s overall energy efficiency.

It also provides a free energy assessment and information on how to supply cooling to buildings with heat pumps, highly efficient ventilation systems, and rebates supplied by Fortis for heat pumps, lighting, and boiler upgrades. Sign-up is available on the FortisBC website.

Also, the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) has developed a toolkit to help residents living in apartments or condominiums to recycle and manage their waste better. It can be found on the RDCO website.

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaCondosEnvironmentFortisBChomeHomeownersHotelsKelowna