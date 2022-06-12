Red and white festivities returning to Lake Country’s Swalwell Park

Canada Day celebrations in Lake Country were cancelled the last two years

Two-year-old Nola and her mom Bree, from Kelowna, were at the 2016 Canada Day festivities in Swalwell Park. (File Photo)

Pull out your red and white; Canada Day celebrations are returning to Lake Country’s Swalwell Park after a two-year hiatus.

The District of Lake Country in partnership with Heritage Canada, Save-On Foods, and the local rotary club will kick off the day with a free pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Root beer floats, watermelon, and celebratory cupcakes will also be free to enjoy.

On the Swalwell Park stage, residents can catch Leif the Magician, J.S. Garcia Band and the Lake Country Big Band.

The district is calling on businesses and non-profit organizations to book a table for the day to promote their activities. Space can be reserved by contacting Dave Colquhoun, Rotary Club of Lake Country, at davecolquhoun@outlook.com or at (778) 821-0281.

Canada DayCelebrationLake Country