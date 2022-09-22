Remembering the past: Okanagan College leads up to Orange Shirt Day

There is plenty going on at Okanagan College in the lead-up to Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

Also known as Orange Shirt Day, the day helps raise awareness of and to remember the Canadian Indian residential school system, and the lasting impact it has had on Indigenous Peoples.

Though the school’s activities started on Sept. 22 with a ‘Jingle Dance’ at the Penticton campus, the Kelowna campus will be able to begin the festivities today (Sept. 23) with an all-day powwow and dance beginning at 9:30 a.m. A favourite for the younger students in the area, drummers from nations throughout Turtle Island will provide the beat for Traditional, Chicken, Grass, Fancy, Jingle and Hoop dancers. Closing ceremonies will include a feast at 4p.m.

On Sept. 27, a webinar will be hosted on Zoom to help local educators learn how to teach in an Indigenous community. Registration is necessary for the 3:15 p.m. session, and can be done on the Okanagan College website.

Later on that day, there will be a screening of the film ‘Indian Horse’, based on Richard Wagamese’s award-winning novel, in the Lecture Theatre at the Kelowna campus at 6 p.m. Admission is by donation, with proceeds going towards the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Sept. 29, the day before Truth and Reconciliation Day, will see flags lowered at all campuses with a special ceremony at the Kelowna campus at 2:15p.m. They will remain lowered the following day.

