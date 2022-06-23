Rescue these animal lovers at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Randall and Nala Klaudia and Stevie Mike and Kya

There is still time to lock in your love for animals at the BC SPCA in Kelowna.

Animal lovers across British Columbia are asked to help abused, injured and homeless animals during the Lock-In for Love fundraising event, which kicked off June 1.

Three animal lovers are currently locked in at the Kelowna shelter alongside three adorable and adoptable pups, hoping to meet their fundraising goal and be set free.

Mike Stanley from Bell Media and his lock-in partner Kya, are hoping to raise $1,500 before the day is out. Kya is a five-year-old Labrador Retriever- Rottweiler who came to the shelter with her sister Stevie. They are a bonded pair who love spending quality time with their guardian. The two are both very chill and love car rides as well as going for walks.

Stevie was locked in with Klaudia Van Emmerik who had raised more than $30,000 by noon on Thursday.

Randall, manager of Save On Foods on Lakeshore Drive, spent the day raising $1,000 with Nala, a five-year-old Sharpei mix.

Donate to the BC SPCA Kelowna Team here until June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Funds raised from lock-in will go directly to caring for, rescuing and saving local animals in the Kelowna Branch. This includes spay/neuter, medical attention and cruelty investigations.

