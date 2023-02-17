Resident thrilled with ‘ice caves’ rising up near shore of Little Shuswap Lake

Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.
Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.
Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.
Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.
Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.
Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.Shuswap resident Teresa Olynyk captured photos of beautiful ‘ice caves’ or tents on Little Shuswap Lake on Feb. 15, 2023.

Teresa Olynyk remains thrilled with the sight she can see on Little Shuswap Lake right in front of her home.

She said on Feb. 17 that the ‘ice caves,’ as she calls them, appeared about four or five days earlier.

Two caves – or tents maybe, stretch away from shore. The first one is about 20 to 30 feet long, she estimates. A peaked ceiling of ice stands about four feet above the surface of the water. Where it ends, another ‘cave’ can be seen about 30 feet beyond the first one.

When Olynyk walked down to the shoreline to take photos, she decided to lie down on the rocks to get a view of the structure from the inside. She was tempted to crawl in as the water is shallow there, but she wasn’t thrilled with the idea of getting soaked in ice water. The water at the opening to the first one is probably about four inches deep and deepens to about two feet at the far end, she said.

Olynyk posted her photos on Facebook on the Shuswap Everything Friendly page, where they’re attracting lots of attention.

A similar but probably not as spectacular ridge appeared in the vicinity of shore in Shuswap Lake’s Salmon Arm Bay in February 2022. At that time, a Salmon Arm firefighter with the ice rescue team urged caution as the ridge indicated the ice had moved around enough that it had created a ‘fault line’ – so there could be weak spots elsewhere.

Olynyk is ecstatic she’s had the chance to witness the cave-like ice.

“You have to see it to believe it, it’s so cool.”

Read more: Raised ridge of broken ice forms near shore in Salmon Arm

Read more: Memories of the frozen Shuswap Lake

Read more: Dog dilemma prompts Salmon Arm resident to warn of dicey ice, quicksand-like mud

Read more: Explore the sunken treasures of the Shuswap


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

lakesShuswap

Previous story
Charity basketball game in West Kelowna a slam dunk

Just Posted

Emergency crews work to clear the scene where a woman was struck by a semi around 9a.m. Friday morning. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
UPDATE: Woman dead after hit by semi-trailer in Kelowna

Members of the Indigenous Harm Reduction Team, which is leading the knknxtewix program. From left to right: Elder mentor Dianna Watson (Anishinaabe), peer supporter Marley Isnardy (Chilcotin), project manager Ali Butler (syilx), Edna Terbasket (syilx), nurse Crystal Smallboy (Cree), social worker Tonya Robitaille (Anishinaabe/M?tis), and peer supporter Alyxandra Lezard (syilx). (Photo/Aaron Hemens)
New harm-reduction program in Kelowna focused on cultural wellness

A charity basketball game took place at Cst. Neil Bruce School on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 16) between the grade eight boys and girls team combined and a team made up of members of the Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP officers, and even former students. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Charity basketball game in West Kelowna a slam dunk

Black Mountain Liquor Store at 2040 Joe Riche Road is set to open soon. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Black Mountain liquor store set to open this month