LFI Farmers' Market returns. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s Local Food Initiative’s summer farmers’ market returns

The first day of the market is set for Saturday, April 29

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s (LFI) Summer Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, April 29.

The summer farmers’ market will be back to last year’s hit location on First St. between Mackenzie Ave. and Orton Ave after a winter indoors at the Recreation Centre. With more than 40 different vendors listed, attendees can look forward to a variety of options ranging from produce to jewelry to chocolate.

READ MORE: Still no decision on zoning bylaw at Revelstoke Mountain Resort following public hearing

As the market drew to a close last year, LFI Market Organizer, Isabel Kessi, said they still hadn’t returned to pre-pandemic numbers for attendance. The market will seek to get more people back to the market this season.

The market gets underway at 8 a.m. on Saturdays every week until the end of the season.

READ MORE: Local Revelstoke business nominated for Small Business BC award

