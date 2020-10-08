Revelstokian honoured by forest industry with lifetime award

A man originally from Revelstoke recently won a lifetime achievement award from the forestry industry.

“I was really surprised,” said Mark Feldinger.

Feldinger just retired from Canfor after working for the company 35 years. He grew up in Revelstoke from 1963 to 1984 and even worked at Downie Timber as a forestry crew man.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union CEO to retire in May

Feldinger said he has fond memories of climbing up and down mountains in the area for Downie Timber.

“You get into good shape when you live and work in Revelstoke,” he said.

The Forest Products Association (FPAC) of Canada awards celebrate individuals in the industry that make a difference to the sector and Canada’s forestry communities.

Feldinger worked for Canfor across the province, including in Chetwynd, Prince George, Fort St. James and now lives in the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hires new fire chief

FPAC said Feldinger’s knowledge of Canadian forestry and our forest sector is second to none.

He retired as Senior VP-Global Supply Chain, leading the company’s IT and global supply chain teams, in addition to the government relations and environment portfolios and the softwood lumber file.

He said he feels blessed to have worked with incredible people over his years in the industry and will be watching as the green attributes of Canada’s forest products are increasingly recognized.

In retirement, Feldinger said he plans to golf, travel and spend time at his cabin in the Shuswap.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awards