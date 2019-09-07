Cyclists at the 2018 Lake2Lake fundraiser. (Photo: wellspringfdn - Flickr)

Ride for Rwanda races ahead into 10th year in the Okanagan

The 10th annual Lake2Lake Ride for Rwanda kicks off in Vernon Sept. 14

The 10th annual Lake2Lake Ride for Rwanda kicks doesn’t start for another week, but already it’s raised more than $59,000 to give Rwandan teachers the tools they need to elevate their classrooms.

The two-day bike ride will see participants travel from Vernon to Eagle Bay and back from Sept. 14-15 to raise awareness for the Wellspring Foundation for Education.

“This year we’re excited to host over 90 riders as well as our volunteer crew team and guests,” said Kristie Voth, public engagement coordinator for Wellspring.

“The youngest rider to ever ride was 11 years old. Our oldest rider (for the past several years) is now in his 70s,” Voth added. “We love how this ride not only contributes to a great cause but draws a solid community of riders year after year.”

The ride’s fundraising page has raised a total of $59,537 of its $110,000 goal so far. Those interested in donating can choose a rider to support.

Cyclists are treated to a post-ride massage each day, as well as meals and accommodation at Eagle Bay Camp.

The Wellspring Foundation supports quality education in more than 124 Rwandan schools. Over its previous nine years the Lake2Lake fundraiser has accrued more than $689,000 in donations for the foundation.

A ride route can be found on the Lake2Lake website. The ride takes place at the following times and locations:

Saturday, Sept. 14

  • 8-10 a.m. at Vernon Christian School
  • 10-11 a.m. at Hassen Arena, Armstrong
  • 11 a.mm – 1 p.m. at Little Mountain Field House, Salmon Arm
  • 2-4 p.m. at Eagle Bay Camp

Sunday, Sept. 15

  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Silver Creek Hall
  • 1-4 p.m. at Vernon Christian School

