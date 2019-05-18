Riders “step up” their game at Coldstream Equestrian Clinic

Vernon Riding Club hosted a “Step Up your Game” Equestrian clinic Saturday in preparation for the Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games on May 18th.
Riders, who are 55 years of age or older, travelled to Coldstream from across the Okanagan region to receive specialized coaching provided by the Horse Council of BC.
This BC Seniors Games Society’s program was made possible by funding through ViaSport, the Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada. The 2019 55+ BC Games will be taking place in Kelowna, September 10 – 14.
