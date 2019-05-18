Riders “step up” their game at Coldstream Equestrian Clinic

“Step Up your Game” Equestrian clinic at the Vernon Riding Club. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
“Step Up your Game” Equestrian clinic at the Vernon Riding Club. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
“Step Up your Game” Equestrian clinic at the Vernon Riding Club. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
“Step Up your Game” Equestrian clinic at the Vernon Riding Club. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
“Step Up your Game” Equestrian clinic at the Vernon Riding Club. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
“Step Up your Game” Equestrian clinic at the Vernon Riding Club. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
“Step Up your Game” Equestrian clinic at the Vernon Riding Club. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon Riding Club hosted a “Step Up your Game” Equestrian clinic Saturday in preparation for the Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games on May 18th.

Riders, who are 55 years of age or older, travelled to Coldstream from across the Okanagan region to receive specialized coaching provided by the Horse Council of BC.

This BC Seniors Games Society’s program was made possible by funding through ViaSport, the Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada. The 2019 55+ BC Games will be taking place in Kelowna, September 10 – 14.

Related: Vernon Riding Club prepares seniors for BC Games

Related: 55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
With North Okanagan landfills busy, less waste urged

Just Posted

Councillor trying for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding federal seat

Joan Phillip acclaimed as NDP candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandy Point Campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Former Greyhound bus drivers gather in the Okanagan for one last hurrah

Bash kicks off Friday in Penticton and runs until Sunday

New law introduced to make donating “easier for Canadians”

MP Dan Albas introduces crypto currency-favouring legislation

22nd annual Peachland World of Wheels show kicks off May long weekend

Sunday will 500 classic cars and over 10,000 attendees

Kelowna RCMP interrogation video brings home reality in ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman

Video of Mountie interrogating young Indigenous woman disclosing sexual abuse under fire

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Riders “step up” their game at Coldstream Equestrian Clinic

Riders from across the Okanagan travelled to Coldstream to train for the 2019 55+ Senior Games, which take place in Kelowna this fall.

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Okanagan family gives back to Search and Rescue with fundraiser

Jody and Cheryl Lambert are organizing an annual golf tournament and a GoFundMe page to fundraiser for Vernon Search and Rescue.

Most Read