Rides and vibes at Kelowna After Hours car show

Cars from all over B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Washington State were on display at the After Hours car show last weekend.

Put on by local clothing/lifestyle brand After Hours Supply Co., the car show gave people a chance to get together and show off their cars to others. It was the second annual car show, put on my After Hours owner Mason Kowbel. The event took place last Saturday night (Sept. 17) in the Spall Plaza parking lot.

“The show is kind of just a way for us to create an atmosphere for the community to come and enjoy, to show them what were all about,” said Kowbel. “After Hours is about expressing yourself after hours, what your true hobbies are, whatever that is. There’s only so much time in the day for your day job but it’s always at night when you pursue your passion.”

Kowbel had his clothing on display for purchase at the event as well as live music and more.

“We wanted to create something inclusive for everybody,” said Kowbel. “Whether you’re into cars, or you’re into fashion, or you’re into art, or you’re into music, we wanted to create something free for somebody to come here to enjoy the vibes, just hang out, and create a summer send off event that everybody can enjoy.”

Kowbel said approximately 400-450 cars were on display and 500-700 people attended the event.

Stranger Things star and Vancouver native Finn Wolfhard came up to Kelowna specifically to attend at the event. Through family friends, Kowbel and Wolfhard had only met on FaceTime because of Wolfhard’s busy schedule but at the event, they got to meet in person for the first time.

At this year’s event, they also had a picture day photobooth set up for people to get their photos taken. Kowbel and Wolfhard for their photo together.

As for the future, Kowbel is looking to make the car show an annual event.

The After Hours website will be back with new stock on Oct. 1.

