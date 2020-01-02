A rolling memorial for Jesse Haller went through Enderby and Armstrong Nov. 16. (G.J.Photography)

Rolling memorial video a touching tribute to North Okanagan man

Friends and family remembered Jesse Haller in a big way

Enderby came together in a big way to say goodbye to a friend, son, brother, uncle, nephew and all around great guy.

A moving tribute has been created of the rolling procession that took place Nov. 16 in memory of Jesse Troy Haller.

The 36-year-old, who was born in Enderby, died Nov. 7 in Armstrong.

The loss of the young man, predeceased by his brother Nata Bifano and father Ken Haller, hit the community hard. Therefore friends and family made an extra effort to send him off with a rolling memorial. Adorned with homemade flags, more than 100 trucks, SUVs and other vehicles travelled down Back Enderby Road and looped the driveway at Nata Farms before arriving at the church.

READ MORE: Rolling memorial for Armstrong man

“We saw the procession. What a wonderful tribute to your friend,” Tania Quigley said. “Brought tears to see the love this person must have had to have this kind of send off. Small town love.”

Haller, born June 24, 1983, will be lovingly remembered by his mom Carol, dad Joe, brother Mitch, sister Tennielle, sister-in-law Sydney, his beloved nephews Eli and Daxin, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He grew up in Armstrong and spent some time working in Pemberton after graduating high school at Pleasant Valley Secondary School. After returning home, Haller worked on the family farm and took a real loving for the butcher industry.

Haller was a lover of the outdoors from a very young age. Hunting and fishing were huge passions of his.

“He was the life of the party and would have any room rolling in laughter,” his obituary reads. “Jesse will be missed by anyone lucky enough to cross paths with him.”

READ MORE: Jesse Troy Haller

