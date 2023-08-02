Roof raised, donors thanked as Lavington enjoys new space

A roof was erected over the multi-use pad in Jeffers Park in Lavington in late 2020. (Kathleen Ott photo) A donor board has been installed the Jeffers Park multi-use pad in Lavington to express gratitude to all of the donors who helped build a roof over the facility. The donor board was unveiled on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Submitted photo) Left to right: Lavington Community Association’s Bronwyn Watson, Gord McPherson, Lyn McPherson, Kym Lorentz, Edith Thoreson, Lori-Ann Mark, Tom Lewis, Kathleen Ott and Werner Ott. The association celebrated the completion of the roof project on June 20, 2023. (Submitted photo)

The roof has been raised over a recreational hub in Lavington, and now it’s time to celebrate and thank those who made the project possible.

Construction of a roof over the multi-use pad at Jeffers Park began in November 2020 and lasted about three weeks. Work on all installations, including new landscaping and parking lot paving, wrapped up in early summer 2021. The facility reopened for skating mid December 2021.

In celebration of the completed roof, the Lavington Community Association (LCA) hosted an event at the facility on June 20. Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte, Coun. Doug Dirk, Tom Lewis of Kal Rotary and others attended the event, where a board of all the donors was unveiled at the Lavington rink, marking the end of the successful project.

“The LCA is thankful for all the donors to this project, whether they be children donating small amounts from a garage sale or the corporations and groups like Kal Rotary who saw the vision we saw and helped us fulfil the dream,” said Kathleen Ott.

The Community Association began a new tradition last month, hosting its first outdoor community market Tuesday, July 25 at Jeffers Park. The market included produce, artisans, bakers, food trucks, live entertainment and activities for children.

“The first Lavington Outdoor Market held July 25 under the new roof was a tremendous success and confirmed our vision of Jeffers Park being the centre of this great community,” said Ott.

Roughly 8,400 hours of labour went into construction of the roof as well as landscaping. The project came as the result of 17 months of fundraising, volunteering and site preparation.

The outdoor facility is used for skating during winter, basketball, boot hockey, yoga, bottle drives, movie nights and outdoor markets. Lavington Elementary School also uses the facility daily during the winter months for physical education classes.

The main donors who supported the project were Kal Rotary, the District of Coldstream, Tolko, the Regional District of North Okanagan and Anser Manufacturing.

Fundraising held by the Community Association included a barn dance that raised $32,000, bottle drives and a donor campaign in the community.

The rink was closed following the 2019-20 skating season when COVID-19 hit.

READ MORE: Coldstream house fire contained to kitchen stove

READ MORE: Coldstream honours fallen firefighter

Brendan Shykora

Figure SkatinghockeyinfrastructureNorth Okanagan Regional District