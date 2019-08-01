Rutland IGA keeps community-forward attitude despite corporate operation

Manager Todd Roberts said his Rutland clientele are the “salt of the earth”

Despite no longer being community-owned, the Rutland IGA is still very much community forward.

The store was put under company ownership in 2017 but has kept up its reputation as a friendly and welcoming store.

Store Manager Todd Roberts has worked at the store for eight years, six with the previous owner, his father-in-law Dennis Mitchell.

“My father-in-law ran [IGA] for 30 years. He was a butcher and had an opportunity to buy it—which he did. He ran it for that period of time until about 2017 when we converted to a company store.”

Manager Todd Roberts sitting down with one of his employees for lunch. (Michael Rodriguez – Kelowna Capital News)

Corporate ownership has not affected the heart of the Rutland IGA. It’s a very relaxed, comfortable environment, in which you see cashiers, deli-workers and even Roberts himself joking around and having fun at work. Something that they believe sets them apart from the competition.

“My father-in-law was very involved in the community through various organizations, so he made sure that this store was part of the community through donations and staffing,” said Roberts.

“As a whole, Rutland has been a very community-oriented place. I think that was his focus, that this was a central hub for people to come to get their groceries and be a regular customer. Somebody that you could smile and say hi to on a regular basis.”

The community-friendly environment of the store even resulted in a relationship and subsequent marriage for Roberts.

“10 years ago, I used to work at [the liquor store next door],” said Roberts.

“She was the bakery manager, she started here when she was fifteen and she was here until about four years ago. “

And none of it would’ve been possible without the customers.

“The people here are the salt of the earth. Down to earth people that are hard-working, care for each other and the community,” said Roberts.

