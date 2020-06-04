Kelowna S.H.A.R.E. Society’s thrift store is located at 581 Gaston Avenue, Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

S.H.A.R.E. Society reopens downtown thrift shop

The thrift shop is set to reopen on Saturday, June 6

The Kelowna S.H.A.R.E. Society is reopening the doors to its downtown thrift shop this weekend.

After two months of closure, the non-profit thrift shop located at 571 Gaston Ave, a fresh coat of paint and a new look, is again ready to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning Saturday, June 6 — now donning a fresh coat of paint and a new look.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while we temporarily closed our doors in order to re-configure and re-adapt in order to better serve our community during these extraordinary times,” stated the S.H.A.R.E Society on its website.

Several additional precautions will be taken by the society to ensure the health and safety of those immuno-compromised individuals who frequent S.H.A.R.E. Those measures include the following:

  • Increased sanitization and cleaning
  • The number of staff and customers permitted in the building will be limited as needed
  • Debit or credit payment is encouraged, though cash will still be accepted
  • Donation pick-ups will take place solely on Wednesdays
  • Donation drop-offs are limited to Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment only
  • Donations will be held in quarantine for at least seven days before being released for sale
  • Masks will be required for both staff and patrons of the store and will be made available with a $2 donation

After the grand reopening on Saturday, the S.H.A.R.E. Society’s new business hours will begin on Wednesday. The thrift shop’s hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pick-up and drop-off can be arranged by calling the store at 250-763-8117.

Throughout the closure of its thrift shop, which funds most of its charitable endeavours, the S.H.A.R.E. Society was committed to the continued operation of its many in-house social outreach programs.

The community can give back to the society by making an online donation to its GoFundMe campaign, bringing in a cheque or cash donation to the store or making a $5 donation alongside an in-store purchase.

READ MORE: Okanagan moving company offers free community junk removal

READ MORE: Kelowna couple pedalling past loss of sight

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Refugee family assists former hosts in effort to stop rising water of Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Traffic slows down after pedestrian struck on Richter, Harvey

The incident occurred around 1:04 p.m. on June 4

Kamloops holds Black Lives Matter rally despite cancellation of protest

Organizers announced cancellation of the event after receiving criticism on social media

Undisclosed video evidence comes to light in West Kelowna murder trial

‘They’ve disclosed hundreds of pieces of evidence. Why would this have gotten missed?’ - defence lawyer

S.H.A.R.E. Society reopens downtown thrift shop

The thrift shop is set to reopen on Saturday, June 6

Kelowna RCMP Supt. Mundle transferred to Southeast District

Supt. Brent Mundle spent three and a half years as the commander of the Kelowna detachment

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

Helicopter, dogs used in North Okanagan highway arrest

Revelstoke, North Okanagan RCMP team up to nab Alberta man, stolen BMW

Vernon Walmart staffer finds $7K lost by Enderby business owner

Entrepreneur elated after Walmart worker, who lost his own business to COVID, returned lost deposit

Summerland council to continue online meetings

Virtual meetings remain to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

Penticton RCMP arrest man found ‘unlawfully in home’

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them

Shuswap man hosting concert in his driveway

Lamenting the loss of Music in the Park events due to COVID-19, Shane McMahon is putting on a show

Refugee family assists former hosts in effort to stop rising water of Shuswap Lake

Alahmad family spend morning filling sandbags to help protect residences

Summerland not considering allowing alcohol in public spaces

Penticton and North Vancouver have both passed bylaws to relax alcohol consumption rules

VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Staff got ready to chase it out with a broom

Most Read