S.H.A.R.E. Society reopens downtown thrift shop

The thrift shop is set to reopen on Saturday, June 6

The Kelowna S.H.A.R.E. Society is reopening the doors to its downtown thrift shop this weekend.

After two months of closure, the non-profit thrift shop located at 571 Gaston Ave, a fresh coat of paint and a new look, is again ready to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning Saturday, June 6 — now donning a fresh coat of paint and a new look.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while we temporarily closed our doors in order to re-configure and re-adapt in order to better serve our community during these extraordinary times,” stated the S.H.A.R.E Society on its website.

Several additional precautions will be taken by the society to ensure the health and safety of those immuno-compromised individuals who frequent S.H.A.R.E. Those measures include the following:

Increased sanitization and cleaning

The number of staff and customers permitted in the building will be limited as needed

Debit or credit payment is encouraged, though cash will still be accepted

Donation pick-ups will take place solely on Wednesdays

Donation drop-offs are limited to Thursdays and Saturdays by appointment only

Donations will be held in quarantine for at least seven days before being released for sale

Masks will be required for both staff and patrons of the store and will be made available with a $2 donation

After the grand reopening on Saturday, the S.H.A.R.E. Society’s new business hours will begin on Wednesday. The thrift shop’s hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pick-up and drop-off can be arranged by calling the store at 250-763-8117.

Throughout the closure of its thrift shop, which funds most of its charitable endeavours, the S.H.A.R.E. Society was committed to the continued operation of its many in-house social outreach programs.

The community can give back to the society by making an online donation to its GoFundMe campaign, bringing in a cheque or cash donation to the store or making a $5 donation alongside an in-store purchase.

READ MORE: Okanagan moving company offers free community junk removal

READ MORE: Kelowna couple pedalling past loss of sight

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.