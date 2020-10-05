Cyclists are urged to continue using pedal power to get them to school and work, even though Go By Bike Week is over. (City of Vernon photos)

Safety urged as bicyclists still in full force in Okanagan

Go by Bike Week may be over, but beautiful weather has kept cyclists out and about

The formal event may be over but residents are still encouraged to take full advantage of our Okanagan autumn weather, enjoy the great outdoors, and just keep pedaling.

Area residents geared up and rolled out for Go by Bike Week this past week, an annual challenge to trade in the car for two wheels and try cycling to work, school, for errands, or just for fun.

READ MORE: Vernon residents encouraged to Go By Bike

But as cyclists continue to hit local roads, paths and trails, everyone is reminded to keep safety top of mind and share the road responsibly.

“For cyclists, it’s important to ensure your bike is equipped with appropriate safety equipment and that you can be seen. Wear light coloured clothing, a reflective safety vest or another bright piece of clothing to make sure motorists can see you,” the City of Vernon said. “It can be difficult to see riders in dark clothing, particularly in poor weather.”

Bicycles fall under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, which means that if you are riding half an hour before sunrise or after sunset, your bike must have a headlight on the front and a ‘lighted’ red lamp on the back.

“For motorists, please remember to keep a close eye on bike lanes, shoulders and intersections, particularly before turning. Ensure the travel lane is clear before changing lanes or direction.”

For more information on bike safety and other safety tips, visit the Community Safety Office at 3010 31st Ave. at the downtown bus loop. Look for the building with the alphabet murals.

READ MORE: Vernon Fire Rescue promotes kitchen safety

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bike lanesbike to work weekCycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AlleyCats Okanagan: Pets of the week

Just Posted

Three-vehicle crash at Rutland Road and Shepherd Road

Shepherd Road traffic is completely blocked

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Anti-mask protest at Rutland schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Rockets’ Pavel Novak projected to be selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Last season, the Rockets had four players selected in the draft, the most of any WHL team

AlleyCats Okanagan: Pets of the week

Meet Lilly and her three kittens who are looking for a forever home

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shuswap toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Mother dragged trying to rescue child, RCMP report neither injured

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

1,500 pounds of apples donated to South Okanagan schools

An apple a day…

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

Most Read