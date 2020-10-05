Safety urged as bicyclists still in full force in Okanagan

Go by Bike Week may be over, but beautiful weather has kept cyclists out and about

The formal event may be over but residents are still encouraged to take full advantage of our Okanagan autumn weather, enjoy the great outdoors, and just keep pedaling.

Area residents geared up and rolled out for Go by Bike Week this past week, an annual challenge to trade in the car for two wheels and try cycling to work, school, for errands, or just for fun.

But as cyclists continue to hit local roads, paths and trails, everyone is reminded to keep safety top of mind and share the road responsibly.

“For cyclists, it’s important to ensure your bike is equipped with appropriate safety equipment and that you can be seen. Wear light coloured clothing, a reflective safety vest or another bright piece of clothing to make sure motorists can see you,” the City of Vernon said. “It can be difficult to see riders in dark clothing, particularly in poor weather.”

Bicycles fall under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, which means that if you are riding half an hour before sunrise or after sunset, your bike must have a headlight on the front and a ‘lighted’ red lamp on the back.

“For motorists, please remember to keep a close eye on bike lanes, shoulders and intersections, particularly before turning. Ensure the travel lane is clear before changing lanes or direction.”

For more information on bike safety and other safety tips, visit the Community Safety Office at 3010 31st Ave. at the downtown bus loop. Look for the building with the alphabet murals.

