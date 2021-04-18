Salmon Arm boy’s samosa sales benefit hospital foundation

Armaan Dhaliwal hands a cheque for $500 to Shuswap Hospital Foundation president Angie Spencer as his proud grandparents Gordie and Nancy Dhaliwal watch on Friday, April 16. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A 10-year-old Salmon Arm boy put some entrepreneurial spirit to work in order to help out the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.

Under the name “samosa kid,” Armaan Dhaliwal has been selling samosas and banking the profits for a charitable donation. On Friday (April 16) he turned over a $500 cheque to the hospital foundation.

Armaan said the hospital was an obvious choice for the money raised by his business due to the great care his aunt Mandy Dhaliwal received at Shuswap Lake General Hospital before she passed away.

Armaan commissioned professional-looking business cards and T-shirts for the local business and spread the word with an appearance on the radio. He said the samosas he sells are made by a family friend in the Lower Mainland who goes by “the samosa lady.” Along with earning money for a good cause, Armaan said his samosa sale is exposing more people in Salmon Arm to different cultural foods.

Angie Spencer, the hospital foundation’s president, said donations like the one she happily received from Armaan are going towards the purchase of more equipment that will support local healthcare. The foundation’s current fundraising campaign will support the purchase of a replacement CT scanner for the hospital and the creation of a diagnostic mammography unit.

Those looking to order some of Armaan’s samosas can do so by sending a text message to 236-412-9145.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food